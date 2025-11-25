Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce melts hearts with heartwarming gesture

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce got support by dad Ed against NFL critics

Travis Kelce seems to have taken on Taylor Swift’s influence amid his blossoming romance with the superstar.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos gear up for a Christmas Day showdown, the tight end drew inspiration from Swift’s easter eggs.

He recently dropped clue about his holiday plan.

And it involves as expected none other than the Cruel Summer crooner!

During his latest interview, Kelce shared, "I got to plan something ... whether we win or lose, whatever's going down. I might have to think about something special."

The remark instantly sparked speculation that he is preparing a holiday surprise with his fiancé.

The timing holds importance here as the Chiefs is currently fighting to stabilize their season.

They are to face a crucial AFC Wild Card matchup on December 25, adding to his professional responsibilities.

Yet, it appears that the Super Bowl Champion wants to balance the demands of NFL season and personal celebrations with Life of a Showgirl hitmaker.

What are Taylor Swift’s 'Easter eggs'?

Selena Gomez’s friend is famous for dropping ‘easter eggs’ into her music, videos and even fashion choices.

These ‘eggs’ are hidden clues, symbols and references.

Fans scour every release for these subtle hints and decode them.

This has turned into a cultural phenomenon.