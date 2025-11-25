Vin Diesel restores 'friendship' with Dwayne Johnson in latest social media post

Dwayne Johnson to return as Luke Hobbs in 'Fast X: Part 2'

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson had been long time co-star due to the Fast and Furious franchise.

Vin and Dwayne play Dominic Toretto and Luke Hobbs in the globally acclaimed film series.

During the filming of the fifth sequel of the Fast saga, their relationship started to deteriorate, and the feud intensified until The Fate and the Furious. The creative difference led to Johnson’s departure from the franchise.

The duo has finally set their differences aside and mended their brotherhood and the XXX star’s latest social media post gives proof of it.

The 58-year-old took it to Instagram to appreciate the Red One actor’s new film, The Smashing Machine.

In a lengthy note, he praised Dwayne for his amazing portrayal of UFC legend, Mark Kerr.

“One of the greatest gifts in life isn’t something you can buy, it’s the relationships forged along the way”, he wrote.

“And let me celebrate Dwayne. People don’t understand what it takes to uphold a global perception every single day.”

He recalled asking fans about who they would want to see him collaborate with. A woman named Jan dreamed of seeing him working with Dwayne.

The Pacifier actor wrote, “What followed became one of the most dynamic pairings in cinema, two strong personalities who pushed each other and created something unforgettable.”

“When he stepped into Hobbs, he did it with full commitment and left an indelible mark on Universal’s character hall of fame.”

The Moana star is expected to return for Fast X: Part 2.