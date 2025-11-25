Salman Khan to play Dharmendra in biopic?

Will Salman Khan fulfill Dharmendra Deol’s wish and portray him in a biopic? Fans wonder after an old interview resurfaces.

The "He-Man of Bollywood" passed away on Monday morning, November 24, leaving the Hindi film fraternity and millions of fans heartbroken.

The Sholay star breathed his last at the age of 89, just two weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8, after a long battle with respiratory issues.

Earlier this month, he was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and later got discharged.

The health scare triggered a death hoax online, especially after Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda, and Salman visited him during his brief hospital stay.

Sadly, on November 24, news of his passing broke, with Karan Johar confirming it through an emotional tribute.

Since then, Bollywood legend's old videos and interviews have flooded social media and one statement captured fans’ attention

Back in 2015, when the Dharmendra was asked whom he would want to portray him onscreen if a biopic were ever made, he answered without hesitation.

“Salman Khan. I think he has a lot of characteristics similar to mine. He will be able to portray me onscreen perfectly," he said.

The Chupke Chupke actor's compliment shocked many as he didn’t name his own sons, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, or even his nephew Abhay Deol, all accomplished actors.

For the unversed, Dharmendra and Salim Khan's son shared a deep affectionate bond.

During his Da-Bangg Tour, the Bigg Boss host publicly expressed his admiration, calling the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor his lifelong inspiration.

"Before I came along, there was only one person, and that is Dharam ji. He is my father, that’s the end. I love that man," he said.

The feelings were mutual as the veteran actor fondly referred to Salman as his "third son."

With the actor’s passing, It’s possible that the 59-year-old, might one day honour Dharmendra’s wish and bring his story to life onscreen.

Given their close bond and the Phool Aur Patthar actor's suggestion, it is safe to say that Salman would be the most fitting choice and stepping into the role would be a heartfelt tribute.

While the film fraternity is mourning, the Tiger hero has yet to issue a public statement or share a post in the wake of the icon's death.

Meanwhile, megastars including Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Ameesha Patel, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and many others have expressed their grief, calling Dharmendra’s passing the "end of an era."