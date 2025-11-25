Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's team speaks to Britons: 'hopeful'

The year 2025 worked in favour of Prince Harry as fans saw the Sussexes and the royal family making major moves to heal the years-long rift.

In the first phase of the year, the Duke of Sussex publicly expressed his desire to make amends with his loved ones in the UK.

In July, Harry and King Charles' aides sat down for a meeting in London, which was seen as a first visible olive branch.

In September, Archie and Lilibet's father received a special birthday gift as he was invited to Clarence House to have tea with the monarch.

During a conversation with the Guardian, Harry revealed that there are more UK trips planned as the focus is now on his ailing dad. He also sent a message of friendship to his family, stating that 'life is precious' and he would 'love a reconciliation.'

Recently, the team of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at The Archewell Foundation shared that they spoke to youths across the world, including those from Britain.

A new report released on the foundation's official website discusses the negative impact of digital media and AI on young people.

Harry and Meghan's spokesperson shared, "This year, we spoke with 106 young people aged 10 to 25 across Australia, Canada, Panama, the United Kingdom, and the United States."

The young set, disturbed by the extreme flow of information in the online world, gave mixed reactions. For some, it's "hopeful, often conflicted, always honest", a generation navigating unprecedented complexity unveiled.

Harry and Meghan seem to be working on improving their image in the UK by engaging in meaningful discussions, particularly in light of talks about a royal return.

Moreover, royal fans are keeping an eye on the royal family's traditional Sandringham Christmas festivities and whether the King extends an invitation to his son.