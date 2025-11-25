Brendan Fraser gets teary-eyed while speaking about his documentary

Brendan Fraser has recently shared heartfelt conversation with Kelly Clarkson about his new, short documentary, Saving Superman.

The Mummy star opened up about the importance of this documentary at this time during an appearance on latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In a clip shared on official Instagram account, Brendan could be seen getting emotional while discussing his project with the host.

The Whale actor mentioned that he’s the executive producer of his new documentary, titled Saving Superman.

So, Kelly asked the reason behind making this docu, to which Brendan responded, “Well, a middle-aged autistic man in middle America and each summer he “wears his Superman costume”.

“He knows everything about Superman,” said the 56-year-old while talking about this man with special needs.

Brendan told the audience that his housing was being “compromised” and he was effectively “not allowed to live in his apartment anymore”.

Therefore, the Bedazzled actor pointed out that he had friends and the whole town rallied around him to support him, having a lodging, a home.

“He used to march in the parade every year, he’s a staple in it,” disclosed Brendan.

The American-Canadian actor noted that the beauty of this short documentary is that Saving Superman is really…” he paused as the actor got emotional remembering about his son with special needs.

“I mean, I want to be a part of it for that reason,” admitted Brendan.

Because the actor believed that they “need to do” for everyone who has a family on the spectrum.

“We need more services available to them,” stated Brendan.

In the end, Brendan added, “He is the hero that we need right now,” as Kelly hugged the actor.