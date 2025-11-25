 
Geo News

Major warehouse fire in West London sends huge plume of smoke over city

150 firefighters battle blaze at Southall Warehouse

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 25, 2025

Major warehouse fire in West London sends huge plume of smoke over city

A massive fire engulfed a warehouse in West London on Tuesday morning, November 25, with around 150 firefighters battling the blaze after residents reported hearing explosions.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a two-storey building in Southall at around 08:55 GMT.

The fire spread rapidly and as reported by brigade officials about three-quarters of the structure, which houses a warehouse and retail space was alight.

25 fire engines were dispatched from stations including Southall, Heston, and Ealing. The scale of the operation was escalated from an initial 70 firefighters with the LFB describing it as a “protracted incident” that crews would be tackling throughout the day.

Major warehouse fire in West London sends huge plume of smoke over city

A huge plume of black smoke was seen across large parts of London, with residents from as far as Merton and central London reporting seeing it.

The LFB issued a warning, urging people in the local area to keep their doors and windows closed as the smoke increases.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities have warned that traffic in the area is being impacted due to rescue operations. 

More From Viral

Trump's 'Genesis Mission' launches national AI moonshot, forbidding state rules video
Trump's 'Genesis Mission' launches national AI moonshot, forbidding state rules
Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS deploying ‘satellites' to spy on Jupiter?
Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS deploying ‘satellites' to spy on Jupiter?
YouTube Music's 2025 recap arrives early with AI powered chat feature
YouTube Music's 2025 recap arrives early with AI powered chat feature
China launches Shenzhou-22 to bring Tiangong astronauts back home safely
China launches Shenzhou-22 to bring Tiangong astronauts back home safely
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals 2026 wedding plans, location: Here's what we know
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals 2026 wedding plans, location: Here's what we know
Why is Alphabet (Google) hottest tech stock right now?
Why is Alphabet (Google) hottest tech stock right now?
Two passengers force emergency exit to chase missed flight on runway in Germany: Watch video
Two passengers force emergency exit to chase missed flight on runway in Germany: Watch
Airline cancels all flights after passenger plane hit by gunfire in Haiti
Airline cancels all flights after passenger plane hit by gunfire in Haiti
Will it snow on Christmas Day? Met office outlook points to colder trend
Will it snow on Christmas Day? Met office outlook points to colder trend