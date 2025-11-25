Tornado tears through Houston suburbs, damaging over 100 homes

A tornado touched down in northwest Harris County on Monday, November 24, 2025, leaving a trail of damaged homes, widespread power outages, and a massive cleanup effort in its wake.

The tornado struck in the afternoon near the intersection of Spring Cypress and Highway 249, ripping through the Memorial Northwest neighborhood.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office reported that more than 100 homes were damaged, with images of destruction showcasing torn from roofs, splintered structures, and roads blocked by toppled trees and debris.

Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported as of Monday evening, a fact authorities attributed to timely warnings and the community’s adherence to safety protocols.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman stated, “We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our community. Our deputies are out in full force assisting those in need.”

Drone teams were also deployed for aerial assessments to locate any residents who might need help.

The severe weather also impacted the local power grid. At the peak of the outages, more than 20,000 residents were without electricity.

Additionally, the storm also damaged public infrastructure, including the administrative campus of Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11, where part of a maintenance building collapsed.

Authorities assured the public that emergency response operations would not be impacted.

As a second wave of storms threatened the region into the night, authorities requested residents to remain cautious, avoid debris sites, and not drive around road closures.