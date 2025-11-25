Cassandra Seier: NYSE executive lost in Bahamas tragic accident- Details inside

Cassandra Seier, Head of International Capital Markets at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), died tragically, leaving her colleagues and the entire financial community in mourning.

A trailblazer in global finance, Seier spent nearly two decades at Goldman Sachs before joining the NYSE during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022.

The NYSE confirmed Seier’s passing over the weekend in a statement to Reuters but declined to f provide further details regarding the cause of her death.

Multiple media reports indicate that Seier may have been killed in a biking accident in the Bahamas’ Exuma district.

According to eFinancial Careers she lost control of her bike at Highbourne Cay and was airlifted to the nearest medical center, New Providence, but she could not survive.

Who was Cassandra Seier?

Seier did her graduation in Finance and Economics, from the University of Oregon’s Lundquist College of Business.

She started her career at Goldman Sachs (world’s leading investment banking, securities, and investment management firm) in 1996, initially working in Singapore as an operations specialist.

Four years later, she relocated to New York as Client Services Team Leader and eventually becoming the charge of Managing Director in 2014.

Seier, at the NYSE, was responsible for sourcing listings from international companies across Canada, EMEA, Asia, and Latin America, while also advising companies and investors on initial public offerings (IPOs).

Seier was a leading voice in the finance community and was deeply passionate about promoting diversity and mentorship in finance.

She also served as CEO and president of Women in Financial Markets (WIFM), a dedicated non-profit organization providing networking and mentorship opportunities for underrepresented groups, especially women in the financial sector.

lynn Martin, President of the NYSE, paid tribute to Seier on LinkedIn, highlighting her passion and commitment.

she describer Seier as a "tireless defender of the principles she believed in and a fierce champion of every single customer she touched."

Seier left behind her husband, Thomas Seier, and their son.

Cassandra Seier's death marks a tragic loss to the financial fraternity , leaving behind a legacy of women empowerment, leadership within the industry.