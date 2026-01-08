GTA 6 fans eye February 3 for next clues amid lingering delay fears

With Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 slated for a November 2026 release, gaming fans are cautiously turning their attention to a new date: February 3, 2026.

This marks the next scheduled earnings call for Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, and an event that has historically delivered major news, both good and bad, about the highly anticipated title.

The previous Take-Two earnings call in 2025 was immediately preceded by Rockstar’s announcement of a third significant delay, pushing the game into late 2026.

But other calls have brought positive updates, including the drop of the game’s second trailer.

Experts and fans suggest that while a major reveal, such as a third trailer, is unlikely, the February 3 call almost certainly includes some mention of GTA 6, as providing a development update is standard for shareholder communication.

The major news would be a reaffirmation of the current November 2026 release window.

Yet, skepticism remains high within the fan base. Long-time followers on forums such as Reddit note that Take-Two’s expressed “confidence” in a release date has preceded delays before.

Many speculate that Take-Two’s earnings call in May will be more critical. By summer, the project’s final trajectory should be clearer, potentially confirming whether the current date holds or if a fourth delay is imminent.