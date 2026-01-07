Roblox mandates age verification through camera to access chat, comms features globally

Roblox mandates age verification through camera to access chat features

After reeling from multiple lawsuits over child safety, Roblox is globally rolling out mandatory age verification for users who want to access chat and other communication features on the platform.

Meant to enhance age-based safety controls, the age verification on Roblox follows recent trials in some markets.

Part of the new system is that users are required to verify their age by allowing the Roblox app to access their device’s camera and completing a facial verification process guided by on-screen instructions.

All images and videos captured during the check are deleted once verification is complete. The verification process is handled by a third-party provider, Persona, which also deletes user data after processing, Roblox claimed.

While age verification is optional for general gameplay, the company clarified that it is now compulsory for accessing chat and communication tools.

At what age does Roblox's age verification apply to users?

Users aged 13 and above can choose to verify their age using an official ID instead of facial verification. If the system incorrectly estimates a user’s age, Roblox allows appeals through alternative verification methods, including ID checks or parental controls.

After successful verification, users get to access age-based communication, and even that comes with limited interactions within similar age brackets.

Roblox has divided users into six groups: under 9, 9–12, 13–15, 16–17, 18–20, and 21 plus. That said, how much you can chat on Roblox ultimately depends on your age.

Players can communicate with others in their own group and adjacent age groups. Chat would be disabled by default for children under nine unless parental consent is offered after verification.

The company says the new method is more accurate for determining users’ ages than solely relying on self-declared birth dates during account creation.