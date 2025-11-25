MGK shares proud dad moment with his and Megan Fox's baby girl

MGK and Megan Fox welcomed their first child together back in March

Meghan Fox’s daughter Saga has inherited her father’s musical genes.

Machine Gun Kelly offered a rare glimpse of his baby girl on Instagram, revealing that the eight-month-old has already picked up some drumming.

The proud dad has been posting 60-second vlogs over the past few weeks, and his latest one published November 24 featured the daddy-daughter duo practicing some beats together.

“Obviously, this is the best start of the day ever. My little baby girl is playing some frequencies,” began the voiceover by MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

The rest of the vlog followed MGK through his pre-show ritual. Fans saw him stretching, doing breathing exercises and signing merch before another Lost Americana tour stop. He kept the caption straightforward and simple: “Baby, soup, stretching, chain, concert.”

The short clip did not show Saga’s face — something her parents have been strict about since her birth.

Saga Blade was born on March 27, with MGK announcing on Instagram, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.”

She joins MGK’s daughter Casie, 16, and Fox’s three boys from her previous marriage with Brian Austin Green.

Fox and MGK’s relationship has taken several turns. After getting engaged in 2022, the couple suffered a miscarriage a year later. They announced another pregnancy in November 2024, but called it quits shortly after Thanksgiving.

However, US Weekly reported in August 2025 that they are “basically back together” after welcoming their little bundle of joy.