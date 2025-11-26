'Rhoda' star Michael DeLano dies at 84

‘Commando' star Michael DeLano dies at 84

Michael DeLano, most famous for his performance in Firehouse and Rhoda, has passed away at the age of 84.

The actor and singer breathed his last on October 20, while receiving treatment in a Las Vegas hospital.

His wife, Jean Delano, confirmed his death, noting that he suffered a fatal heart attack. The couple shared 38 years together, including 28 years of marriage.

Born in Virginia on November 26, 1940, and raised in Philadelphia, Michael has been credited for playing a Los Angeles firefighter opposite James Drury on ABC’s Firehouse and the lounge singer Johnny Venture alongside Valerie Harper on CBS’ Rhoda.

His impressive resume includes appearances in Ocean’s Eleven (2001) and the sequel Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Supertrain.

Apart from his acting chops, the late artist also mesmerised fans with his vocal magic. In 1960, he signed with Swan Records as Key Larson and recorded the songs A Web of Lies and A Little Lovin’ Goes a Long, Long Way.

After appearing in a stage production of Hair in Chicago, he came to Hollywood and appeared in Catlow (1971) The New Centurions (1972) Commando (1985), starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hollywood Man (1976), 9 to 5 (1980), Another Stakeout (1993) and more.

In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his daughter, Bree; grandsons Michael and Lincoln; and granddaughter Jaxon.