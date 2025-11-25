Sarah Hyland gets birthday love from 'Modern Family' costars and more

Sarah Hyland turns 35 years old on November 24, 2025

Sarah Hyland received no shortage of birthday love from friends and family — both on-screen and off.

As the actress celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday, November 24, wishes poured in from her former Modern Family costars, including her on-screen mom Julie Bowen and uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“Happy Birthday to my sweetest girl. I continue to be amazed by you, and I’m so proud of everything you do!!! I [heart emoji] you,” Bowen, 55, wrote alongside a sweet photo of the duo, set to 50 Cent’s iconic birthday song In Da Club.

Ferguson also shared a nostalgic montage of him and Hyland over the years, writing, “Happy birthday @sarahhyland. It took me way too long to figure out how to make this video!”

The video — set to an Ariana Grande track from Wicked: For Good — featured snaps with Eric Stonestreet (who plays Ferguson’s on-screen husband) and Ty Burrell (Hyland’s on-screen dad).

Hyland replied in the comments, “I’m honestly SO proud of you for making this!!!”

But the birthday message that truly took the cake came from Hyland’s husband, Wells Adams.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful, amazing, talented, smart, sexy, sassy, hilarious creature ever to be created,” Adams’ tribute began. “I love you, @sarahhyland, more than words can say, and I thank my lucky stars every day that you were born on this day.”

The accompanying photo showed the couple — who tied the knot in August 2022 — getting ready for a special night out.

Adams explained, “I took this picture before we went out for our anniversary, and I love it. It shows how effortlessly perfect you are. It’s how I always see you, no matter what you’re doing, I can’t keep my eyes off of you.”

He closed with, “Happy birthday, baby. I love you more, plus one anything you say.”

Hyland responded, “I love you +1 anything you say.”