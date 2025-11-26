‘Stranger Things' cast hit million dollar mark per episode in final run

The cast of Stranger Things reportedly earned massive paychecks for the show’s most thrilling fifth and final season.

According to Cosmopolitan, top actors received between $350,000 and $1.2 million per episode.

Veteran stars Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers, and David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, reportedly led the pay scale.

Sources revealed that they each earned about $1,187,500 per episode, totaling roughly $9.5 million for the season. However, this marked a significant increase from their earlier salaries.

The younger Hawkins crew, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp, were reportedly in a different scale, earning around $875,000 per episode.

Their total for the eight-episode season would be just over $7 million.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven the most beloved character of the series, is reportedly got a “special deal,” with estimated budget from $250,000 to $350,000 per episode due to her long-term Netflix contract.

Moreover, the rise in shifted salaries reflects on the show’s enormous popularity and also the scale of Season 5.

Industry insiders also said that Netflix wanted to reward the cast for staying with the series throughout all its ups and downs.

Fans quickly noticed the numbers, sparking debate online, as some of them felt the actors deserved it, while others questioned whether such big salaries could affect the show’s production.

Experts said that Netflix spent a lot on the final season, giving the cast big paychecks and using a huge production.

Stranger Things season 5 is set to end with a big, exciting finale while also recognising the actors’ years of work.