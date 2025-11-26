Jeremy Allen White reveals when ‘The Bear' season 5 starts filming

Jeremy Allen White is already gearing up for another round in the kitchen.

In a new conversation with Variety, the actor shared that filming for Season 5 of The Bear is just around the corner.

When asked about the schedule, he responded that cameras will start rolling “Jan. 5 or something like that. Very soon.”

Before heading to Santa Barbara for a Deliver Me From Nowhere screening and a talk hosted by Oprah Winfrey, White reflected on how he keeps himself from slipping into the kind of creative burnout he once experienced while working on Shameless.

He explained that his relationship to The Bear feels very different from the long-running series that helped launch his career.

He said that although Shameless was also an ensemble, he “didn’t feel like I carried the same weight as [William H. Macy or Emmy Rossum] did.”

White admitted there were seasons where he felt closely connected to Philip Gallagher and others where he didn’t, something he attributes partly to his young age at the time.

“Those were very separate things, kind of the story coming at me as an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old,” he said.

With The Bear, that sense of connection appears deeper. White shared that he feels “really connected to Carmy” and has a personal bond with creator Christopher Storer, describing him as “a friend and a peer.”

That creative relationship, he suggested, helps keep the work meaningful instead of exhausting.

As he prepares to step back into Carmy’s world in just a few weeks, White’s comments make it clear that his investment in The Bear is rooted not just in its success, but in a sense of collaboration and trust that wasn’t always present earlier in his career.