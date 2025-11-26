Prince Edward carries out Palace orders as he holds key meetings

The Duke of Edinburgh vigilantly followed his busy schedule on Tuesday as he performed important royal engagements at the behest of the Buckingham Palace.

Prince Edward is currently in Ghana to strengthen the relations between the UK and the African country. The mission does not only serve the UK but also King Charles who is also the Head of the Commonwealth.

The monarch’s office shared an update as the Duke of Edinburgh continued to carry out a range of engagements.

“He visited the Kwame Nkrumah National Museum and paid his respects by laying a wreath,” a statement from the Palace read. “Kwame Nkrumah was Ghana’s first president. He hosted Queen Elizabeth II on her first State Visit to Ghana in 1961 and shared an iconic moment dancing with The Queen at the State Banquet.”

From there, Edward travelled to the official Presidential Palace, Jubilee House. He was welcomed by President Mahama, and Ghana’s traditional leaders. The discussion is understood to have revolved around the two nation’s dedication towards environment sustainability and diplomatic relations.

Edward also attended a UK-Ghana Sports Day focused on the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Youth Engagement.

“The Duke spent time with wheelchair Boxers, young basketball players and members of the Ghana Rugby National Women's Team before taking part in a game of Bowls with Ghana's newly launched para-bowls team,” the Palace revealed.