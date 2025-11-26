Prince William joins Harry to promote 'safe spaces' for young people

Prince William and Prince Harry, despite not being on talking terms with each other, have been promoting meaningful programs for young people back and forth, showcasing that they are on the same page in spirit.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales travelled to Wales to perform a series of royal engagements, among which was his visit to Youth Shedz Cymru.

The initiative aims to 'create safe spaces' for youngsters where they can "build identity, belonging, and purpose," especially amid dangers of the outside world and AI.

"Rooted in community-led action and trauma-informed practice, Youth Shedz empowers young people to discover their potential, develop skills, and make a positive impact," William's spokesperson shared.

Youth Shedz offers various creative facilities, including VR, digital media, mechanics, and art.

William said that it is "great to see how this network is transforming lives and communities across North Wales."

On the same day, the future King spent time with children and youngsters at Gwneud. Make. Do., a comedy school.

In the newly released photos by Kensington Palace, William was seen bursting into laughter as he celebrated the "creativity and confidence-building work" done by the school.

The Prince of Wales believes that giving opportunities to young souls to polish their individuality and develop skills through comedy can be a powerful tool for "connection and change."

Similarly, Prince William's youngest brother, Prince Harry, is on a mission to ensure children and young people's safety amid the growing harms of social media.

He has been urging world leaders and policymakers to unite against the destruction caused by AI and the digital world.