King Charles celebrates as royal delivers good news about special mission

King Charles received a delightful update after months of turmoil as headlines emerged about the controversies of the monarch’s disgraced brother, Andrew.

However, Charles can sigh with relief as his youngest sibling, Prince Edward, has been making him proud as he fulfils his duty with regards to a special mission. The Duke of Edinburgh holds a prominent position with the King and is often entrusted with key diplomatic tours.

He is currently on a two-day visit in Ghana, which concludes on Wednesday, and as won the hearts of the public with his engagements. Edward is here to strengthen relations between Ghana and UK, and reaffirm their stance on important issues concerning about nations.

During his engagements on Tuesday, Edward honoured his brother King Charles in a special celebration prepared by the British High Commission in Ghana.

Edward was invited on stage to cut the massive cake laid out for the celebration. The royal appeared in good spirits and couldn’t help himself as he tasted a bit of frosting after cutting into it.

In statement shared by the embassy, they revealed that the “celebration” was hosted “honour of the King’s birthday” which was on November 14.

“The event brought together distinguished guests, great company, and an atmosphere of warmth and elegance. With the Duke of Edinburgh in attendance, the #GhanaMeetsUK–themed night featured captivating performances by The Band FRA!, Lord KiDi, and several other remarkable highlights.”

The Duke of Edinburgh is expected to return back to UK on Thursday after wrapping up his remaining engagements in Ghana.