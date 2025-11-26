FIFA bends rules for Ronaldo after Trump meeting

FIFA has issued a special red card ruling for Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo just days after his meeting with the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) bent the rules a bit for the 40-year-old G.O.A.T. player announcing only one match ban instead of the usual three, citing that it was the first ever red card for Ronaldo in his international career spanning over two decades.

He was dismissed for violent conduct in a match against Ireland earlier this month and was facing a potential three-match ban. This would have resulted in him missing Portugal's World Cup 2026 opener next year.

However, after this rare ruling, the all-time leading goal scorer is available for Portugal's opening world cup match as he had already served the ban during the match against Armenia.

Previously, Portugal’s head coach Roberto Martinez has defended the player, stating that his outburst was not violent.

FIFA said, “If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately.”

The special ruling for the football billionaire comes after he met President Donald Trump alongside the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman during the latter’s visit to the USA.