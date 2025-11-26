Thailand floods: 13 dead, 800,000 households affected as South submerged

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered devastating floods across Southeast Asia, taking dozens of lives and displacing tens of thousands and stranding tourists as forecasts warn more rain to come.

In Southern Thailand, the crisis is especially severe with at least 13 people dead and the major tourist and commercial hub of Hat Yai submerged.

The government has declared a state of emergency in Songkhla province, with rescue operations including boats, jetskis, and even inflatable children’s pools to evacuate the Thai navy deploying an aircraft carrier to serve as a floating hospital and supply ship.

Not only the natural disaster impacted Thailand but also had a widespread regional footprint. In neighbouring Malaysia, more than 16,000 people have been displaced by flooding.

In Central Vietnam, around 90 fatalities were reported with economic damage estimated nearly at $500 million. Floods have devastated many homes, ruined vast crop fields, and killed millions of livestock.

The extreme weather intensified by the northeast monsoon and exacerbated by climate change has left the ground saturated and unable to absorb more water.

With the US Climate Prediction Center forecasting further downpours, the region braces for a worsening situation as rescue and recovery efforts continue.