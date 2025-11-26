YouTube's home feed is getting fixed: Here's what to know

Searching for a YouTube video that perfectly matches your interests can often feel like a daunting task.

The giant video-sharing platform YouTube is set to fix its messy feeds as it appears to be rolling out a new feature called “Your Custom Feed.”

YouTube algorithms often get user interests wrong based on their viewing history.

For instance, browsing a couple of videos on Marvel can make the algorithm believe you are a die-hard fan, and it will mess up your feed with more such content.

Where to find “Your Custom Feed”

Users who are participating in the trial will find “Your Custom Feed” next to the standard "Home" tab.

Once you tab into it, you can enter prompts to tell YouTube what you'd like to watch.

Typing in prompts like “more travel vlogs” or “less music content” can customize your feed based on your stated preferences.

However, the feature is in the trial phase and only accessible to a limited set of users, so if you instantly rush to the platform, you might not be able to find the “Your Custom Feed” option yet.

For creators, this feature could change how videos are discovered, allowing their niche to reach a wider audience if users choose to follow it.

Although YouTube isn’t the first to explore customized feeds, platforms like Threads and X (formerly Twitter) have previously experimented with topic-centric feeds to give users more control over what they see.

It’s still uncertain how popular “Your Custom Feed” will be, but the ability to customize a YouTube feed would be a potential game-changer.

This could allow users a more effective alternative to manually clicking on videos and selecting “Not interested” or “Don’t recommend channel” options.