Biological male wins ‘World's Strongest Woman' competition, title revoked after controversy

The World’s Strongest Woman competition winner Jammie Booker has been stripped of the title after organizers discovered that the athlete was biologically male at birth.

The 2025 title winner violated the competition rules, which states that the athletes must compete in the category aligning with their biological sex. The runner-up Andrea Thompson has been declared World’s Strongest Woman.

The 43-year-old Thompson revealed that Booker’s gender was revealed after the latter’s explicit videos from an adult entertainment site started circulating.

She said, “It was coming from an adult entertainment site, which obviously raised questions about her gender identity.”

Speaking to DailyMail, the British athlete said that the organizers were horrified and gave Booker a 24-hour window to get back to them to “confirm or deny” her gender, adding, “She didn’t get back to them”.

Thompson said the controversy overshadowed what should have been a special moment. She added, “I should be celebrating and floating; however, now I have to deal with a lot of negative people”.

Booker has not reacted to the announcement yet. A YouTube video from 8-years-ago shows Booker claiming to be a “trans-girl”.

It is the latest incident in a series of gender-related controversies surrounding the sports world. Previously, Egyptian boxer Imane Khelif faced scrutiny for failing the gender eligibility tests.