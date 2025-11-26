Taylor Swift gives a glimpse into beginning of love story with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift recounts 'greatest surprise of my life' in upcoming docuseries

Taylor Swift was caught off guard by the force of love Travis Kelce brought into her life, which ended up turning her life around.

The 35-year-old pop superstar pulled back the curtain on how she and the NFL star first connected, while she was on her record-breaking Eras Tour, and also going through a tumultuous time in personal life, given her recent split with Joe Alwyn and short-lived reunion with Matty Healy.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker released another short teaser for her Eras Tour: End of an Era docuseries, which is scheduled to be released on December 12.

The new clip began with the 14-time-Grammy winner reflecting on the time she started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end back in 2023.

“The most meaningful relationship I’ve ever had… Started with a man saying he was b--thurt that I didn’t wanna meet him,” Swift said, referring to the New Heights episode Kelce recorded after he couldn’t get to meet the Eras Tour backstage after attending her show.

Another clip showed the Love Story songstress lounging around in a bathrobe as she said “greatest surprise of my life”, presumably in reference to her now-fiancé.

As the couple have shared in their various interviews, they initially connected because of the similarities in their professional lives as well as personal values. Swift shared, “We both entertain people.”

A following clip showed the You Belong With Me singer talking to Kelce on the phone, sitting in the back of a car.

The recently released trailer was set to Swift’s song, Blank Space, playing in the background, which fans noticed was a nod to the star athlete, as he has claimed it as his favourite song by the pop star several times.