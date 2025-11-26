Strong defence 'essential pillar' of national security, says CJCSC in farewell speech

CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza attends his farewell ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters on NOvember 26, 2025. — ISPR

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is retiring on November 27, said that in the current geo-strategic environment, strong national defence is an essential pillar of national security.

He made these remarks during a special ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters to bid farewell to the country's last CJCSC Gen Mirza — who completed 40 years of "distinguished military service," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the military's media wing, the event was attended by former CJCSCs and senior military officers of the tri-services.

"In his address, the outgoing CJCSC expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for granting him the strength to perform his duties with dedication, professionalism, and selfless devotion," the military's media wing said.

General Mirza paid rich tributes to the Armed Forces for their unwavering sacrifices in the defence of the motherland and paid homage to the martyrs of the forces and their families.

He reaffirmed that the nation's defence remains impregnable and our valiant officers and soldiers stand ever-ready to make it even more formidable.

Upon his arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the outgoing CJCSC.

Earlier on Tuesday, CJCSC Mirza paid a farewell visit to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The ISPR, in a statement, said that during the meeting, the field marshal commended General Mirza for his exemplary leadership, strategic foresight, and dedicated service to the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Gen Mirza will be the last CJCSC as the post will cease to exist once he retires — under changes made following the 27th Constitutional Amendment. The field marshal will then assume the role of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).