Dax Shepard gets unfiltered on marriage with Hollywood star Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell’s husband Dax Shepard jokes about married life after sparking controversy

Dax Shepard has no hesitation in accepting that Kristen Bell and his family are not a normal family because of their celebrity status.

The 50-year-old actor candidly joked about his luxurious lifestyle because of his wife’s successful career in Hollywood.

The Armchair podcast host and Bell appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, November 25, where the host asked him about his family’s plans to put up Christmas lights as the holiday season approaches.

Kimmel asked if Shepard and the Gossip Girl star are able to set up the lights themselves, to which he said, “I did. And then my wife made too much money and now I don’t.”

The joke prompted the host and Bell, both to laugh, which likely was a reference to the actress’ show, Nobody Wants This’ success.

The couple’s interview comes after they went silent on social media, following Bell’s controversial anniversary post.

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,” Bell wrote in the caption, which seemed to have a generally negative impact, as people slammed the actress for making a joke about domestic violence.