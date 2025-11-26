 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie steals spotlight as Foreign Secretary hails her global grit

Duchess Sophie steps up efforts to expose sexual violence in war zones

By
Iqra Khalid
|

November 26, 2025

Duchess Sophie steals spotlight as Foreign Secretary hails her global grit
Duchess Sophie steals spotlight as Foreign Secretary hails her global grit

The Duchess of Edinburgh stole the show in London on Monday with her trademark quiet force and a perfectly autumnal outfit. 

Sophie arrived at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to mark the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, an event honouring the women shaping peace efforts across the globe.

UK’s Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper used her speech to shine the spotlight right back on Sophie, telling the audience, “Can I just welcome all of you here today. 

And can I particularly welcome the Duchess of Edinburgh and to say thank you to you for being here today, but also for her powerful work that you have been doing across the world shining a light on the experiences of women in some of the most challenging circumstances. Thank you.”

The Women, Peace and Security agenda has been championed by very few royals with as much consistency and compassion as the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Fresh off an intensive tour of South and Central America, Sophie has wasted no time getting back to work.

Her recent journey through Peru, Panama, Guatemala, and Belize were carried out at the request of the Foreign Office.

In Guatemala, the Duchess visited La Alianza Guatemala (ALA), a non-profit working to protect vulnerable children and teenagers impacted by trafficking, sexual violence, forced migration and early pregnancy. 

She also sat down with leading Guatemalan women to discuss the country’s evolving landscape of female leadership.

Sophie’s advocacy doesn’t stop there. As a dedicated supporter of the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI), she has spent years drawing attention to atrocities committed against women in war zones. 

On Tuesday, the Duchess hosted a dinner at St James’s Palace to mark the start of the global “16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence” campaign.

More From Royals

Princess Charlotte delights fan as she continues key royal tradition
Princess Charlotte delights fan as she continues key royal tradition
Windsor gets renewed security orders for King Charles upcoming big event
Windsor gets renewed security orders for King Charles upcoming big event
Meghan Markle drops big surprise amid Prince Harry royal Christmas plans
Meghan Markle drops big surprise amid Prince Harry royal Christmas plans
King Charles celebrates as royal delivers good news about special mission
King Charles celebrates as royal delivers good news about special mission
Meghan Markle's designer dress controversy explained
Meghan Markle's designer dress controversy explained
Prince William joins Harry to promote 'safe spaces' for young people
Prince William joins Harry to promote 'safe spaces' for young people
Meghan Markle royal title introduction explained: ‘not wrong'
Meghan Markle royal title introduction explained: ‘not wrong'
Prince Edward carries out Palace orders as he holds key meetings
Prince Edward carries out Palace orders as he holds key meetings
Meghan Markle finally reacts to shocking claims: 'highly defamatory'
Meghan Markle finally reacts to shocking claims: 'highly defamatory'