Princess Anne finally begins Zara Tindall training for King William's reign

Zara Tindall has reportedly been receiving 'training' from the hardest working royal, also her mother, Princess Anne.

She will meet the void after the Princess Royal stepped down from her crucial royal role.

Widely known as the most dedicated member of the royal family, Anne is busy planning how to strengthen the monarchy for the future king William.

Her daughter, Zara, who is King Charles' niece, is a non-controversial figure, making her perfect for fulfilling crucial tasks to represent the monarchy.

As per Sky News, royal expert Louise Roberts claimed that Anne begins Zara's training so she can step in for the Princess Royal when needed.

She said, "Zara, I think, is the perfect role model for William’s new regime … because she’s visible, she’s relatable, she’s a dependable ally of William’s now."

Inside Princess Anne's plan for Zara Tindall

Louise added, "No drama, she has her own career … she is very impressive. Anne is kind of training her up to take over some of her duties if that needs to be done."

The royal commentator believes that bringing Zara into the royal fold must be "really good news" for the Institute.

It is pertinent to note that recently, the royal family was portrayed in a negative light due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, it appears that the senior members of the firm are planning for a powerful comeback with key players.