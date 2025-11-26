Taylor Swift celebrates Gigi Hadid's friendship after bridesmaid dinner

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift's bond is stronger than ever after more than ten years

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift have been longtime friends, and the pop superstar showed love to her bff with a subtle move during her recent outing.

The 35-year-old songstress attended her fiancé Travis Kelce’s NFL game, dolled up in a sweater from the supermodel’s brand, Guest in Residence.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker chose the Kansas City Chiefs colour, red, in contrast with tan, in the cashmere article and accessorised it with her iconic red lip and gold jewellery.

The 14-time-Grammy winner’s appearance at the tight end’s game proved to be a lucky charm for the team as they ended up winning the game, after a series of disappointing matches.

This was not the first time the Eras Tour performer was seen sporting the brand, but rather it seems to be a staple, as she wore one of their sweaters in the last NFL season too.

Swift’s sweet nod to Hadid comes after the besties were spotted going for dinner earlier this month at Zero Bond in New York City.

The night out reportedly had a special meaning for the pals as the Opalite singer asked the television personality to be her bridesmaid at the wedding, which is rumoured to be planned for next year.

Although no official date has been confirmed yet, reports suggest that it will be a summer wedding held at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion, which she has already started transforming into a sea of flowers.