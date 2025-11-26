Taylor Swift brings nostalgia to 'TLOAS' with unexpected remix

Taylor Swift sends fans wild after dropping new version of hit song

Taylor Swift fans had already crowned The Fate of Ophelia as the song of the year, using it for choreographies, social media trends, and whatnot, but the pop icon just turned it up a notch.

The 35-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram and revealed a remix of the song, with none other than the DJ band, The Chainsmokers.

The Opalite hitmaker released the new club-rock version unannounced and took fans back to 2016.

The new version quickly climbed up the charts, reaching number 1 on Billboard Hot 100, while the original version has been on top of global Spotify charts for 52 days, leaving all the records behind.

Swift’s official management account, Taylor Nation, celebrated the release on Instagram, quoting the song, which is “wrapping around us like a chain, a crown, a vine.”

The Chainsmokers shared their excitement in the comments, writing, “This is truly and honor. we love u T.”

While Swifties flocked to social media and expressed their delight and surprise, with one writing on X, “taylor swift dominating the music industry and now a remix with the chainsmokers? close enough welcome back 2015.”

Another echoed, “It’s like both my obsessions combined. I love love love this!!!!!” and “OMG IT’S A BANGER,” chimed in a third.

“Never had I ever anticipated a Taylor Swift-Chainsmokers collab happening in this lifetime,” noted one surprised Swiftie, while another declared, “Remix of the year.”