Eva Green joins 'Wednesday' season 3 as Morticia's missing sister Ophelia

Aunt Ophelia made a brief but terrifying appearance at the end of 'Wednesday' season 2

Eva Green is bringing her signature eeriness to the Addams Family’s hometown of Jericho.

The award-winning actress has joined the cast of Netflix’s Wednesday for its upcoming season 3, portraying the role of Morticia Addams’ allegedly missing sister, Ophelia Frump. Deadline was the first to report the news on November 26.

Throughout season 2 of the hit Netflix series, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) would use Ophelia as a cautionary tale for her daughter Wednesday (Jenna Ortega). It was Ophelia’s descent into madness after losing her control over her Raven powers that compelled Morticia to start to keep a closer eye on Wednesday, who had started to discover her own Raven powers.

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger as Morticia finally hands over Ophelia’s journal to Wednesday, who suddenly has an ominous vision of her aunt locked away in a dungeon-like room, scribbling the words “Wednesday must die” in blood onto the wall. Viewers only saw Ophelia’s back, but now, she has a face.

In a statement to Netflix’s Tudum, Green, 45, said, “I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family.”

Wednesday creators Al Gough and Miles Millar said, “Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable. Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”

Indeed, Green has captivated audiences with her eccentric, complex, often dark roles throughout her career, which includes the likes of Penny Dreadful, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and 300: Rise of an Empire.

She also starred opposite Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows, with Wednesday marking her long-awaited reunion with the award-winning director.