Duchess of Kent's bizarre habit revealed by daughter after her death

Duchess of Kent sold entire wardrobe each season, daughter reveals

Lady Helen Taylor has offered a fascinating glimpse into her late mother, the Duchess of Kent’s, approach to fashion and life in a new interview, revealing that the royal had an unusual habit.

Helen told she would sell off her entire wardrobe at the end of each season to fund a brand new collection.

The duchess, who passed away in September at the age of 92, was known for her elegant and confidence boosting style, which she wore during royal duties with ease.

Lady shared the revelation with Tatler, which features a January tribute to her mother, including a striking 1980 portrait by Antony Armstrong-Jones, the late Earl of Snowdon, depicting her in delicate lace with diamond and sapphire earrings.

“She sold all her clothes at the end of each season to finance new ones,” Lady Helen told the magazine, highlighting a practical approach to royal fashion that blended sophistication with savvy.

Fashion wasn’t the only realm where the Duchess showed determination. Lady Helen also recounted a near disastrous incident during her mother’s musical pursuits, a friend accidentally trapped the duchess’s fingertip in a car door, requiring surgery to reattach it.

“She was playing the piano a lot then, and had to have the tip of her finger sewn back on,” she said.