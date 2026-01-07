King Charles orders new plans for beloved royal home amid Andrew eviction

King Charles has decided on big changes for his beloved royal home as a big budget is anticipated to be used on the property, just weeks before a major ultimatum was confirmed for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The monarch, as he looks at 2026 with a positive outlook following his health update, is not holding back on his ambitious plans concerning royal residences especially as his disgraced brother is set to vacate the 30-room mansion Royal Lodge on the Windsor property before Easter.

Charles has maintained that he wants to not only slim down the monarchy but also open alleviate the financial pressure from the royal grace and favour homes. Apart from that, the king is also opening up many properties to the public for more revenue.

According to a report, Dumfries House, a beloved Scottish property of the royals, is being turned into a ‘go-to’ venue, The King’s Hall, for weddings and high-end events. There is a new £6.5million extension for the plans and it is set to open in Summer 2027.

“Our ambition is for The King’s Hall to become the go-to venue for high-end, luxury weddings and private events for a national and international market,” Evan Samson, General Manager of Dumfries House for The King’s Foundation said.

“The space will offer guests the opportunity to access the historic house, with the added benefit of revenue going to create employment for the local community and opportunities for thousands of people each year through The King’s Foundation’s education programmes.”

While plans for Dumfries House have been settled, there is anticipation that Charles has few ideas about the expansive Royal Lodge after it is vacated by his brother.

Previously, DailyMail's Rebecca English reported that there is still a lot of work pending for the farmhouse assigned to Andrew and it will not be completed by Easter. There “might need to be an interim measure” as regards moving to Norfolk.

Charles could offer a temporary solution at one of the royal homes or maybe Andrew will be left to fend for himself once.