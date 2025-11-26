Meghan Markle sparks concern with latest clip

 
November 26, 2025

Meghan Markle sparked concern about her lack of kitchen hygiene in her latest video as she got into the Thanksgiving spirit.

The Duchess of Sussex gave fans reason to flay her food preparation skills as viewers noticed a kitchen mishap that could compromise her guests' health.

Meghan, 44, released a short clip to Instagram showing her preparing a turkey ahead of the holiday.

In the video, the actress mixed a variety of seasonings into a bowl, rubbing the mixture onto the raw bird to prepare it for the oven. Although she appears to wash her hands after rubbing the seasoning in, eagle-eyed viewers noticed she kept all her jewelry on while handling the raw meat.'

'I don't know anyone who wears their rings and bracelets when handling food, especially a turkey. Guaranteed spread of bacteria,' one horrified user commented on the video.

A second wrote: 'I mean I love sparkly engagement rings as much as the next jewelry-hound, but not while cooking!'

'Right? Who wants crap getting stuck in your ring's setting?' asked another.

'So gross, and it's basic food handling knowledge. Proof she has no idea what she's doing,' declared someone else.

