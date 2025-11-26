Maya Hawke makes unexpected confession about ‘Stranger Things' amid its success

Maya Hawke opened up about her deep love for Stranger Things and explained why she believed that the hit Netflix series stood out from most shows today.

The actress, who joined the story as Robin Buckley in season two, said the series was “extremely rare” because it managed to be popular, high quality and “morally good” at the same time.

She described it as a “rainbow project,” something very few shows could achieve.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, Maya said that she felt the success of the series came from the strong bond between the characters.

However, the actress further explained that viewers were drawn to the loyalty and love which has been shown on screen and that many people wished they got a friend group like the one in the show.

The Do Revenge actress also shared that friendship could be found in many forms and believed that it was one of the strongest forms of love because of how long it lasted.

Maya also said the cast formed the same kind of connection behind the scenes, admitting there was “genuine love behind the camera,” which she felt carried over through the story and made it feel even more real.

According to her, the cast and crew truly felt like a family throughout the years of filming.

As the series came to an end, Maya said she felt lost and heartbroken. sharing that she cried harder on the final day than she ever had on any job.

Even so, the star said she would return to the role without hesitation if she ever got the chance, showing how much the experience meant to her.