‘Pride And Prejudice' star reveals shocking reason behind father's death

Douglas Booth has revealed that his father tragically took his own life in May this year.

The Pride And Prejudice actor, 33, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, marking the day with memories of his late father.

Booth posted a childhood photograph with him and included a picture showing his wife and actress Bel Powley, with him.

In the post, the star wrote, “On the 4th May this year, my dad tragically took his own life. I’ve struggled to find the words for this loss.

There are questions I’ll never have answers to, and I’m slowly learning to live with that. What I do know is that my dad was a gentle, kind, generous man, and he is deeply missed.”

The From Time to Time actor said he hopes to use his grief to support men’s mental health. He explained that many men feel isolated and struggle to express what they are going through.

However, Booth further added that he wants to help create spaces where men can talk and feel understood.

The Romeo & Juliet actor also spoke about his own anxiety and mentioned that his father may have been autistic, saying, “Loneliness is a quiet epidemic.

I’ve struggled with anxiety myself, and I know how frightening it can feel to be battling something internally while the world carries on around you. Losing someone to suicide is a complex grief, and my heart is with anyone who has walked this path.”

Douglas received widespread support from friends and fans, including Pixie Lott and Michelle Keegan, who praised his openness.