Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds 'taking break' from Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit set for trial on March 9, 2026

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are making sure that the Justin Baldoni drama does not affect their private life.

Since January, their lives just got extensively public after the Lively filed a legal case against It Ends with Us co-star Baldoni over sexual harassment and for starting a smear campaign against her.

The legal drama has invited many speculations about the couple. Many suspected that the case had been deteriorating couple’s relationship as the two were noticed giving little or no shoutouts to each other on social media.

Earlier today, Blake and Ryan set aside all the rumours as they took a break from all the legal matters and went out for a cozy date night.

Taking it to Instagram, the Another Simple Favor actress shared a romantic snap of her and husband Ryan standing amid a scenic background featuring lights and skyscraper buildings.

She simply captioned the picture, "Puttin' my night out hair to good use."

The duo looked adorable wearing fancy “night out” attires and posing for a romantic selfie.

Blake opted for a minimal make up, but wore a prominent neck piece in accessories.

Meanwhile, the Deadpool actor stepped out wearing a white shirt and sweater with an overcoat. He gave the perfect winter vibes in his elegant outfit.

The trial for the lawsuits between Blake and Justin is set for March 9, 2026 in New York.