Try tai chi for better sleep therapy, study suggests

Many people struggle with sleep, but a new study suggests tai chi could be as effective as therapy.

The study, which appeared in the British Medical Journal, divided 200 participants of Chinese origin over 50 years old to either try tai chi or cognitive behavior therapy (CBT).

CBT is considered a goal-specific talk therapy that helps manage depression and anxiety and treat chronic insomnia.

Tai chi has long been in practice for quality sleep therapy.

Pronounced in Chinese as (chuan), it is a Chinese martial art that combines slow movements, deep breathing, and a meditative state of mind.

It elicits a relaxation response and ignites physical health, mental well-being, and the healing process.

Chronic insomnia is one of modern day's most common sleep disorders among middle-aged and older adults and has the potential to lead to cardiovascular diseases, cognitive impairment, and mental-health disorders, the study finds.

Out of the total 200 participants, they were divided into two groups and completed a total of 24 sessions that spanned over a period of three months.

The team then tracked changes in insomnia severity after three months and again after one year.

After a period of one year, people practicing tai chi saw the same results as those in therapy, even though therapy had been more effective at three months.

The study further noted that Tai chi and CBT therapy had “comparable benefits on subjective sleep parameters, quality of life, mental health, and physical activity level.”

In a statement the researchers said, “Our study supports tai chi as an alternative treatment approach for the long-term management of chronic insomnia in middle-aged and older adults.”

However, the researchers say that more studies are needed to examine whether tai chi could be considered beneficial to people in other countries or demographic groups.