Kabuki film 'Kokuho' makes history as Japan's top live-action earner

The Kabuki drama Kokuho has broken records to become the highest-grossing live-action film in Japanese cinematic history.

Kokuho has surpassed the record set by Bayside Shakedown 2 in 2003.

As of November 24, 2025, the film has earned JPY 17.4 billion ($111 million) and sold over 12.3 million tickets as of November 24, 2025, according to Japan’s leading box office tracker, Kogyo Tsushinsha.

After a 172-day theatrical run since its debut on June 6, Kokuho now ranks eleventh overall in Japanese box office history across all genres.

The film is directed by San-il Lee, starring Ryo Yoshizawa, Ryusei Yokohama, and Ken Watanabe.

The plot of 'Kokuho'

Set against the backdrop of 1964 Nagasaki, Kokuho centers on a 14-year-old boy of the same name, whose life takes a sudden turn after his father's death.

Then, Kokuho voyages on a journey into the world of Kabuki theater along with the son of a globally acclaimed Kabuki actor.

The story theme centers around a decades-old theme, documenting their rigorous training, struggles, and triumphs as they emerge from acting school to Japan’s most prestigious stages.

The screenplay, inspired by Shuichi Yoshida’s novel by Satoko Okudera, is coupled with an emotional soundtrack from Marihiko Hara, challenging the dramatic soul of Kabuki.

The film's North American distributor, GKIDS, held sold-out qualifying runs in Los Angeles and New York, grossing over $60,000.

“The historic success in Japan highlights that Kokuho is more than just a film— it is a must-see cinematic event,” said GKIDS president Dave Jesteadt.

“Japanese audiences have successfully returned to theaters to experience its immersive storytelling, and we are thrilled to share it with viewers across North America,” he added.

Following the success at the box office and the Oscar submission, Kokuho is being hailed as a modern Japanese classic, capturing the world’s attention.