Pope Leo XIV makes first foreign trip to Turkey for 1,700 year creed anniversary

Pope Leo XIV started his first foreign trip as pontiff on Thursday. November 27, arriving in Turkey for a historic visit focusing on fostering Christian-Muslim dialogue and promoting peace in the Middle East.

The pope’s six-day journey, which also includes Lebanon, marks his international debut since being elected in May.

The pope was welcomed with an official ceremony and military honours at Ankara’s Esenboga Airport.

HIs choice of choosing Turkey carries deep historical significance, coinciding with the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, which produced the Nicene Creed that remains foundational to most Christian denominations.

Aboarding the papal flight, Pope Leo told journalists, “"I have very much been looking forward to this trip because of what it means for Christians, but it is also a great message to the whole world.”

He also described his journey as a “historic moment” aiming for unity and peace.

Speaking on Thanksgiving Day, Pope warmly greeted journalists and received traditional pumpkin pies among other gifts.

The pontiff’s schedule also includes meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, visits to Orthodox Christian leaders, and encounters with representatives of other faiths.

On November 28, the Pope will travel with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians, to Iznik for anniversary celebrations.

After three days in Turkey, the pope will proceed to Lebanon, where regional tensions have increased.

Vatican officials have confirmed comprehensive security arrangements for both legs of the trip, stressing the pope’s message of interfaith harmony and his commitment to addressing complex challenges facing the Middle East.