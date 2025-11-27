Thanksgiving 2025 grocery store hours: Find out what's open on Nov 27

People shop next to the clubcard price branding inside a branch of a Tesco Extra Supermarket in London, Britain, February 10, 2022. Picture taken February 10, 2022. — Reuters

With Thanksgiving approaching, Americans are said to be busy preparing for the holiday season, and last-minute shoppers may find themselves in need of their local grocery store's holiday schedule: the primary ingredient that could save big bucks.

For those wondering which retail stores will be open or closed on Thanksgiving Day, this detailed guide gives a comprehensive list of stores and their operational hours.

Many major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving, while others will operate for limited hours. Here’s a breakdown of grocery store hours on Thanksgiving.

Grocery chains closed all day on Thanksgiving

Aldi

Trader Joe's

Hy-Vee

Grocery chains open for limited hours on Thanksgiving

Food Lion: Closes at 3 pm, with Virginia locations closing at 4 pm. All pharmacies will be closed.

H-E-B: Open from 6 am to noon.

Kroger: Closes at 12 pm

Stop and Shop: Open until 3 pm in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey; closed in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Wegmans: Most stores close at 4 pm and reopen at 6 am on Black Friday.

Whole Foods: Open from 7 am to 1 pm, except in Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island, where stores will be closed.

Many other retailers, including home improvement stores and pharmacies, will also be closed for the holiday. Here’s a quick overview:

Retailers, pharmacies and fast-food chains open on Thanksgiving

CVS Pharmacy: Open with potentially reduced hours.

Dollar General: Open during regular hours.

Burger King: Open for business.

Dunkin': Many locations will operate during regular hours.

Retailers, pharmacies and fast-food chains closed on Thanksgiving

Home Depot

IKEA

Petco

Michaels

Chick-fil-A

Most Subway locations (some may have reduced hours).

Thanksgiving and Black Friday schedules

As many retailers are also preparing for Black Friday, here’s a snapshot of some store opening times during the holiday shopping season:

Best Buy: Opens at 6 am

JC Penney: Opens at 5 am

Kohl's: Opens at 5 am

Macy's: Opens at 6 am

Target: Opens at 6 am and will remain open from 7 am to midnight from Nov 29 to Dec 23.

With numerous grocery stores and retailers adjusting their opening and closing schedules for Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US, consumers are encouraged to plan earlier to avoid any last-minute disappointments.