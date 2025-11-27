Google Gemini's new Circle Screen feature to replace Circle to Search

An undated image showing Gemini icons on a mobile screen. — Unsplash

Google's proprietary AI chatbot, Gemini, has started getting a new feature called Circle Screen, designed to streamline the search process directly from your phone’s screen.

This feature is expected to replace the existing Circle to Search functionality, which requires users to take a screenshot, select the desired area, and then search for information.

Here's how Gemini's Circle Screen feature works

The new Circle Screen feature does away with the hectic. Without needing to capture a screenshot, users just need to draw a circle around the content they want to learn more about.

Once an area is highlighted, Gemini will instantly begin the search and make the process significantly faster.

How to activate Circle Screen in Gemini?

The need to hold down the home button to activate the tool has also been elimiinated, users can now swipe in from the corner of their phone’s screen to access Gemini's new Circle Screen feature.

Is Gemini's Circle Screen available to everyone?

Circle Screen is not widely available at the moment, but some lucky Samsung owners might have had it as part of the testing phase.

To make searches quicker with fewer taps, Google is also integrating features like Google Lens into Gemini.

The newly rolled out Circle to Search alternative is particularly a valuable time-saver for those who frequently search for information on their phone screens.

It must be noted that it is not yet accessible on all devices, meaning seekers should stay updated with upcoming updates, as this tool is gradually making its way to a broader audience.