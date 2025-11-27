Biggest Tesla service centre launched in India amid slow EV sales

An undated image of Tesla Model Y. — Tesla

Although slow electric vehicle (EV) sales appear to be holding Elon Musk back, Tesla has launched the biggest sales and service centre in India, as part of its efforts to establish a robust EV ecosystem in India.

The biggest Tesla service centre follows the Musk-owned EV giant's entry in the Indian market earlier this year, as the company aims to enhance EV infrastructure, encourage EV adoption and address urban air quality concerns.

According to Tesla India General Manager Sharad Agarwal, Tesla's future roadmap in India includes a massive charging infrastructure covering major cities, close to customers' locations where they eat, work, and travel.

Since the launch of two new Model Y variants, Tesla has reportedly shifted its focus to creating a network of charging points at homes, malls, hotels, and key cities.

How many Tesla EVs were sold in 2025?

In 2025 in India, Tesla sold 109 units after starting deliveries in September, although high import duties, currently at 70%, make the Model Y about 30% more expensive in India than in the US, with prices ranging from INR 5.989 million to INR 6.789 million.

Infrastructure expansion is also said to be a priority for the EV maker, as the carmaker opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July and a second in Delhi's Aerocity in August.

Upcoming Tesla charging stations in India

Four new EV charging stations are slated to be established in India alongside the upcoming Gurugram Tesla charging station. By then, Tesla will have four charging stations in India, featuring 16 superchargers and 10 destination chargers.

While Tesla has no immediate plans for local manufacturing in India, its focus is reportedly on enhancing service infrastructure and expanding showrooms.

The company emphasises that EVs are crucial for improving urban air quality, particularly in pollution-heavy cities like Delhi and Mumbai.