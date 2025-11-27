Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz engaged?

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz began dating in August 2025

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have sparked speculations about engagement in latest outing.

The couple has been dating since August and are frequently seen strolling in Rome.

Earlier today, the duo was again spotted walking hand in hand while walking down the streets of Rome.

Zoe wore a grey coat along with grey cardigan and white trousers. She also wrapped a black head scarf while walking with bae, Styles.

The thing that caught the most attention was a gold ring that could be seen on The Batman actress’ left hand finger, which sparked rumours that the couple might have made their relationship official.

However, there is no official confirmation about it as previously some reports suggested that Harry and Zoe have a "super-casual relationship".

Previosuly, The Sun reported, “It’s super-casual and there are no labels right now.

However, a source also claimed, “Harry and Zoe both have a lot on but they have a connection and there is a spark there. You can never say never.”

The Grammy winner has dated some really high-profile celebrities including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Olivia Wilde.

His last relationship was with Taylor Russell in 2023-2024 that ended after 14 months of dating.

Work wise, Harry is currently on a hiatus ever since he concluded his Love on Tour in 2023.

Reportedly, he has completed work on his fourth studio album and is planning to make a comeback in January 2026.