Katie Price fears for Harvey's health as new weight loss drug considered

Katie Price has shared a health update on her son Harvey, revealing that he is set to start a new weight-loss drug after a series of trials.

The TV personality, 47, said that her 23-year-old son, who currently weighs 28 stone, is still trying to 'lose weight through his diet,' but will soon move onto the jab to speed up the process.

In April, Harvey weighed 30 stone, before recent changes to his diet have helped him lose 1.5 stone.

For unversed, Harvey is blind, autistic, has septo-optic dysplasia, a learning disability, and has Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder.

Katie fears she could lose her son without further intervention after trying a number of different weight loss strategies over the years.

Speaking on her podcast on Thursday, Katie explained: 'He's not started fat jabs. There are talks of fat jabs, of Mounjaro, for him.'

Katie continued: 'But when he was there, they have actually got a new weight loss drug coming out, and it's new.

'They have clinically tested it on people and they have got a few people they are putting it on first.'

'And if it works, then Harvey can go on it in the new year.

'But they want him to start the Mounjaro. Because if he goes on Mounjaro first and then goes onto this new one, it will work a lot quicker.

'The reason he hasn't started Mounjaro yet is because they were trying to get him to lose weight through his diet, to try all avenues.'

It comes after Katie confessed in April she was 'heartbroken' because Harvey's weight had reached to nearly 30 stone, leaving him struggling to walk and at risk of losing his life.