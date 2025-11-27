Top 5 features of iOS 27 coming in June 2026

A screengrab of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro taken on September 9. — Apple YouTube channel

We're merely a month down, and the hype around the iPhone 17 launch is regaining its lost shine with Apple’s latest iOS 27 version, following a successful rollout and adoption of the so-far-latest iOS 26.

Top features to expect from iOS 27

If you happen to be an iPhone user and in pursuit of a new array of advanced features and functionalities, then below are some of the most likely features you can expect from the impending iOS 26 update, slated to be released in June 2026.

Support for foldable iPhone

Since the iPhone maker is reportedly preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, with a 7.8-inch display when unfolded, iOS 27 is expected to include interfaces tailored for larger and foldable screens, indicating multiple sidebars and better multitasking capabilities.

Performance improvements

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 27 will be a "Snow Leopard-style" update, focusing on improving speed, stability, and bug fixes rather than introducing major new features.

Design enhancements

The upcoming update is likely to refine the Liquid Glass aesthetic, present in the existing iOS 26, along with additional design tweaks to enhance the overall visual appeal of the device.

More Apple Intelligence features

iOS 27 is expected to introduce a comprehensive suite of advanced AI-powered features, complemented by Siri's new animated design, likely inspired by Apple’s upcoming household robot.

Health+ service (expected)

Apple is also gearing up to debut Health+ service — a subscription-based offering for personalised nutrition planning and health insights — with the release of iOS 27.

Expected launch date for iOS 27

iOS 27 is expected to be introduced in June 2026, followed by an official, wider release scheduled for September 2026, coinciding with the launch of the next iPhone 18 series.