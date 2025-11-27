Prince William's 'humanity' brought out in open by singer Billy Porter

Prince William's royal kindness reaches out to Billy Porter amid health scare

Prince William has been hailed as a “truly kind and grounded” royal after Tony winning actor Billy Porter revealed the Prince personally reached out during one of the toughest moments of his life.

In a recent interview with HELLO! magazine, Porter recalled that William sent a get-well card while he was hospitalised with a serious case of sepsis in September, forcing him to step away from his Broadway role as the Emcee in Cabaret.

“He heard that I was ill, and he sent me a get well card,” the actor said. “That’s the kind of human being he is.”

The unlikely friendship between Porter and the Prince of Wales was forged through the Earthshot Prize.

The actor co-hosted the 2024 awards in Cape Town and later shared a traditional South African braai with the royal and other guests including Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow.

Billy praised William for his warmth and presence, calling him “very grounded, very kind, very present to everybody around him at all times.”

“It’s a really hard job, and it’s just effortless to him. I felt so humbled and blessed to host his Earthshot Prize. His kindness and presence have no bounds,” Porter added.

Even beyond his work, he has shown admiration for the royal family in the past, including support for Meghan Markle’s move to the US with Prince Harry, calling her “everything” and praising the couple’s partnership.