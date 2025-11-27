Pakistan Idol: Layyah's distinct, melodious voice Rawish Rabab shines

Rawish Rabab, a singer from the southern Punjab district of Layyah, performs during the Pakistan Idol 2025. — Geo News

Rawish Rabab, the gifted singer from the southern Punjab district of Layyah, is rapidly gaining recognition across Pakistan.

Despite facing difficult circumstances, she stepped onto the stage of Pakistan Idol with determination and secured her place among the Top 16, delivering strong performances at every step of the competition.

Her advancement to the third phase of Pakistan Idol has earned her nationwide appreciation and sparked celebrations in her hometown.

Upon returning home, she received a warm and emotional welcome from her family, teachers, schoolchildren and local residents. Rabab currently teaches at a local school.

Speaking about her journey, Rabab said: “The journey from Karachi back home was long, but the love and affection I received upon my return is indescribable. The prayers and support of children, teachers and my family have greatly strengthened my resolve.”

Reflecting on her experience, she added that although she felt nervous during her initial audition, a confident performance helped her gain momentum.

“Winning a shield in the first round was a major achievement for me, and the most overwhelming appreciation came for my performance in the theatre round,” she said.

Rabab’s younger brother, Muhammad Shaheer, regularly practices music with her. According to her family, her success is a matter of immense pride for them. Her parents expressed hope that she would continue progressing in the competition and ultimately emerge as one of the winners.