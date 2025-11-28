Princess Kate steals hearts with stunning fashion moment: 'timeless'

Catherine, the future Queen, is not only known as a key member of the royal family who performs meaningful engagements but also for her classic fashion choices.

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales stepped out in London to visit the Anna Freud Centre in order to introduce a new project in collaboration with her Centre for Early Childhood.

For the outing, Kate Middleton wore an Emilia Wickstead outfit in a houndstooth pattern, which she also donned during her Boston tour with Prince William in 2022.

However, this time, Kate played with the size of the belt placed around her waist, leaving fans mesmerised with her complete look.

Fashion expert Lauren Bulla told GB, "For this look, Kate has taken the classic houndstooth pattern - seen everywhere from high-street brands to luxury fashion houses - and given it a subtle update by opting for navy blue instead of the traditional black and white."

"The colour choice pairs beautifully with the matching belt, which adds a touch of three-dimensional interest at the waist without creating unnecessary busyness or detracting from the elegance of the pattern," she added.

Fans cannot keep calm and shower praises on the future Queen's latest fashion moment on social media.

"I absolutely adore checks in black or blue, be they gingham or houndstooth. Timeless and classic!" Kate's well-wisher penned.

Another wrote, "The dress is a knockout in every way -- from the houndstooth pattern and belt -- and then the lovely shoes and bag. The earrings make this a gem of an outfit."