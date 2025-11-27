 
Geo News

Meghan Markle in negative limelight after 'tone deaf' move  

Inside Duchess of Sussex 'confused' PR strategy

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

Meghan Markle in negative limelight after tone deaf move
Meghan Markle in negative limelight after 'tone deaf' move  

Meghan Markle made it to the negative spotlight once again after her 'tone deaf' move, leaving a PR expert disappointed. 

The Duchess of Sussex recently featured on a Harper's Bazaar cover, causing back-to-back controversies. 

From facing accusations of 'copying' Diana to cashing in on the royal title, Meghan faced backlash.

For the unversed, the interviewer revealed that Meghan was announced as 'Duchess of Sussex ' loudly by the house manager of her friend. 

Now, talking to express.co.uk, PR expert Renae Smith said, "That would have been planned. There is no universe in which something like that happens spontaneously."

Meghan "either agreed to it or requested it. Either way, it is tone deaf."

Renae believes that the former working royal has been messing with her PR image with such 'cringe' decisions. 

"Right now she looks confused, reactive and completely disconnected from what actually works for her," the expert added. 

More From Royals

Duchess Sophie receives honour as she echoes Princess Kate's thoughts
Duchess Sophie receives honour as she echoes Princess Kate's thoughts
Prince William is 'reliving' his childhood with George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William is 'reliving' his childhood with George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William has a new nickname for Robert Irwin
Prince William has a new nickname for Robert Irwin
Princess Kate returns to headlines with bold move
Princess Kate returns to headlines with bold move
Duchess of Northumberland fires off subtle swipes at Sarah and Meghan
Duchess of Northumberland fires off subtle swipes at Sarah and Meghan
Windsor goes full Christmas while Andrew's title vanishes like snow
Windsor goes full Christmas while Andrew's title vanishes like snow
Royal family shares Queen Qamilla's stern warning to threats
Royal family shares Queen Qamilla's stern warning to threats
Future Queen Kate's decisive move sparks trouble with Camilla
Future Queen Kate's decisive move sparks trouble with Camilla
Buckingham Palace issues new change in line of succession
Buckingham Palace issues new change in line of succession