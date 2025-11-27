Meghan Markle in negative limelight after 'tone deaf' move

Meghan Markle made it to the negative spotlight once again after her 'tone deaf' move, leaving a PR expert disappointed.

The Duchess of Sussex recently featured on a Harper's Bazaar cover, causing back-to-back controversies.

From facing accusations of 'copying' Diana to cashing in on the royal title, Meghan faced backlash.

For the unversed, the interviewer revealed that Meghan was announced as 'Duchess of Sussex ' loudly by the house manager of her friend.

Now, talking to express.co.uk, PR expert Renae Smith said, "That would have been planned. There is no universe in which something like that happens spontaneously."

Meghan "either agreed to it or requested it. Either way, it is tone deaf."

Renae believes that the former working royal has been messing with her PR image with such 'cringe' decisions.

"Right now she looks confused, reactive and completely disconnected from what actually works for her," the expert added.