Duchess Sophie receives honour as she echoes Princess Kate's thoughts

Duchess Sophie joined Princess Kate to raise awareness about a meaningful cause in her latest appearance.

Buckingham Palace issued details about the Duchess of Edinburgh's recent visit to Oxfordshire, where she visited various organisations and commended their efforts in supporting local communities.

According to the royal family's official social media channels, Sophie "heard about vital services addressing food poverty and social isolation, including food banks, tech classes and family activities" at the Windale Community Hub.

The mother-of-two also paid a visit to Ronald McDonald House, where she interacted with children receiving treatment and their families who are staying in the charity’s "home away from home" accommodation during hospital care.

The highlight of Sophie's trip was her appearance at the RAW Workshop, where homeless and addicted young people receive support.

The initiative is helping the affected youngsters build "woodwork skills and upcycle furniture."

Similarly, a few days ago, the future Queen Catherine raised awareness about the growing problem of addiction, urging people to be more compassionate towards them to bring them back to life.